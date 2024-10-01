Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calls have been made for more to be done to stop the impact of travellers pitching up in the Havant borough with fears it causes significant disruption and burdens taxpayers.

At a full meeting on Wednesday (September 25), Havant Borough Council agreed a motion to continue to work with police to protect public spaces, prioritising residents’ safety and reducing environmental impact from traveller communities across the Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ryan Brent (Con, Waterloo) proposed a motion to protect public spaces from unauthorised encampments that disrupt the lives of local residents, pose environmental risks, and incur significant clean-up and legal costs for the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Brent said by taking proactive and comprehensive measures, the council can better protect the borough’s public spaces, ensure the wellbeing of the community, and manage the needs of traveller communities in a fair and lawful manner.

He estimated the cost of each removal at about £1,000, there had been 17 removals this summer, probably totalling about £15,000. He said the money could be put to better use for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havant Borough Council officers along with the police have made contact with the encampment at Hooks Farm Way. | DJI Fly

Cabinet lead for place Councillor Richard Brown (Lab,Leigh Park Hermitage) said each incident clean-up has costs of £676 which include officer time and a magistrates fixed fee with additional mileage costs.

On its website, the council said an unauthorised encampment is when people, and or vehicles, enter land without the landowner’s permission. It includes people living in tents or caravans and if unauthorised is a civil trespass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not illegal for people to roam and live a nomadic lifestyle. It said many of the unauthorised encampments within our borough are usually associated with members of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community, who live a nomadic lifestyle travelling the country, stopping off on land for a period of time, and then moving on.

The motion requested members to resolve to continue to work in collaboration with the local police to ensure swift action against unauthorised encampments.

It also called for the council to identify key locations and measures to prevent vehicular access to public spaces as well as regularly assessing and updating these to adapt to changing circumstances and any potential new threats of incursion. The motion also wanted to make sure there was strong communication with residents to keep them informed about the steps being taken to protect public spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Brown said the council’s response to encampments is one of the finest in the county, according to Hampshire Constabulary, with each incident over the summer being dealt with swiftly within two working days.

“It reduces the impact on residents and amount of waste left and limits damage to the environment,” he said.

Rubbish was left behind at a travellers’ site

He said ten key locations have already been identified with a plan to communicate information to the public probably by social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr David Keast (Con, Cowplain) said there had been two encampments in Cowplain over the summer. There was uproar when he said the second was a group of Irish travellers two of whom were accused of stealing up to £12,000 and residents were distressed by drunken behaviour and fears over safety. Councillor Grainne Rason said she was sad and thought the stereotyping was unnecessary.

Leader Councillor Phil Munday (Labour, Havant St Faith’s) said there had to be regard for discrimination. Gypsies and Travellers are protected from discrimination by the Equality Act 2010 and the Human Rights Act 1998.

Councillor Phillipa Gray (Lib Dem,Bedhampton) said there was no point in the motion because the council already did a good job and installing defences was ineffective. Councillor Gillian Harris (Lab,Havant St. Faith’s) added it was a pointless motion as there was a longer-term strategy and a need for a permanent encampment.

The motion was approved.