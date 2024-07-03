Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 general election is expected to be one of sweeping change - with election results expected to bring about a significant new look at Westminster.

Voters are going to the polls on Thursday, July 3 in one of the most competitive elections in recent decades with a whole range of national issues including the NHS, cost of living crisis, sewage spillages and the impact of immigration top of many people’s concerns.

Ahead of the election, we look back at the results of the 2019 election and the changes to the constituencies across the area served by The News - and well as which party tactical voters may choose in a bid to bring about a change in who holds the seat.

Many of the constituencies are the same as they were in 2019, however changes in the former Fareham and the Meon Valley constituencies mean that all eyes will be on how the voting patterns of those voters will shape up.

Portsmouth North - Conservative hold, with Labour second and the Liberal Democrats third

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative) - 28,172 votes (61.4% per cent of the vote)

Amanda Martin (Labour) - 12,392 votes (27.0% per cent of the vote)

Antonia Harrison (Liberal Democrat) - 3,419 votes (7.4% per cent of the vote)

Lloyd Day (Green Party) - 1,304 votes (2.8% per cent of the vote)

George Madgwick (Independent) - 623 votes (1.4% per cent of the vote)

Portsmouth South - Labour hold, with Conservatives second and Liberal Democrats third

Stephen Morgan (Labour) - 23,068 votes (48.6% per cent of the vote)

Donna Jones (Conservative) - 17,705 votes (37.3% per cent of the vote)

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Liberal Democrat) - 5,418 votes (11.4% per cent of the vote)

John Kennedy (The Brexit Party) - 994 votes (2.1% per cent of the vote)

Steven George (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party) - 240 votes (0.5% per cent of the vote)

Havant - Conservative hold, with Labour second and Liberal Democrats third

Alan Mak (Conservative) - 30,051 votes (65.4% per cent of the vote)

Rosamund Knight (Labour) - 8,259 votes (18.0% per cent of the vote)

Paul Gray (Liberal Democrat) - 5,708 votes (12.4% per cent of the vote)

John Colman (Green Party) - 1,597votes (3.5% per cent of the vote)

Alan Black (Social Democratic Party) - 344 votes (0.7% per cent of the vote)

Gosport - Conservative hold, with Labour second and Liberal Democrats third

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative) - 32,226 votes (66.5% per cent of the vote)

Tom Chatwin (Labour)- 8,948 votes (18.5% per cent of the vote)

Martin Pepper (Liberal Democrat) - 5,473 votes (11.3% per cent of the vote)

Zoe Aspinall (Green Party) - 1,806 votes (3.7% per cent of the vote)

Fareham - Conservative hold, with Labour second and the Liberal Democrats third

This constituency no longer exists in its current form and has been extended to include the majority of the current Meon Valley constituency, which includes most of Waterlooville. This new constituency is called Fareham and Waterlooville. Meanwhile the western suburbs of Fareham including Locks Heath, Park Gate and Titchfield have also been moved onto a new Hamble Valley constituency.

Suella Braverman (Conservative) - 36,459 votes (63.7% per cent of the vote)

Matthew Randall (Labour) - 10,373 votes (18.1% per cent of the vote)

Matthew Winnington (Liberal Democrat) - 8,006 votes (14.0% per cent of the vote)

Nick Lyle (Green Party) - 2,412 votes (4.2% per cent of the vote)

Meon Valley - Conservative hold, with Liberal Democrats second and Labour third

This constituency no longer exists, with a large proportion moved into the new Fareham and Waterlooville Constituency, and the rest into an enlarged Winchester constituency and Horndean moved into the East Hampshire constituency.

Flick Drummond (Conservative) - 35,271 votes (64.3% per cent of the vote)

Lewis North (Liberal Democrat) - 11,716 votes (21.4% per cent of the vote)

Matt Bunday (Labour) - 5,644 votes (10.3% per cent of the vote)

Malcolm Wallace (Green Party) - 2,198 votes (4.0% per cent of the vote)

East Hampshire - Conservative hold, with Liberal Democrats second and Labour third

This constituency no longer exists in its current form and has been with parts around the Bordon area amalgamated with the southern-most parts of the South West Surrey constituency. This new constituency is called Farnham and Bordon. The new-look East Hampshire constituency includes Petersfield, Horndean, Clanfield, Rowlands Castle and Alton.

Damian Hinds (Conservative) - 33,446 votes (58.8% per cent of the vote)

David Buxton (Liberal Democrat) - 13,750 votes (24.2% per cent of the vote)

Gaynor Austin (Labour) - 6,287 votes (11.1% per cent of the vote)

Zoe Parker (Green Party) - 2,600 votes (4.6% per cent of the vote)

Jim Makin (UK Independence Party) - 616 votes (1.1% per cent of the vote)

Eddie Trotter (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party) - 196 votes (0.3% per cent of the vote)



Chichester - Conservative hold, with Labour second and Liberal Democrats third

Gillian Keegan (Conservative) - 36,032 votes (60.1% per cent of the vote)

Mark Farwell (Labour) - 13,411 votes (22.4% per cent of the vote)

Jonathan Brown (Liberal Democrat) - 6,749 (11.3% per cent of the vote)

Heather Barrie (Green Party) - 1,992 votes (3.3% per cent of the vote)

Andrew Moncreiff (UK Independence Party) - 1,650 votes (2.8% per cent of the vote)

Andrew Emerson (Patria) - 84 votes (0.1% per cent of the vote)

Hamble Valley - new constituency