Mental health leads causes of staff absence at city council

Sickness absence has increased among Portsmouth City Council staff, with stress, anxiety, and depression remaining the leading causes.

The council’s employment committee recently reviewed the levels and causes of sickness absence, as well as the actions being taken to improve attendance and staff well-being.

Since the last report in November 2024, the total number of working days lost to sickness has risen by 2,044. In the 12 months up to May 2025, a total of 37,990 working days were lost.

Excluding schools and agency staff, the council employs 3,935 people.

Stress, anxiety, and depression remain the primary reasons for absence, followed by coughs, colds, and influenza (excluding COVID-19). Work-related stress, anxiety, and depression ranked third.

Over the past year, 162 employees accessed self-help resources, with stress, anxiety, depression, and low mood being the most common topics. During the same period, 266 staff received support either in the moment, over the phone, or face-to-face, and 394 accessed enhanced counselling.

Short-term absence rose between June 2024 and May 2025, particularly within corporate services, culture, leisure and regulatory services, and finance and resources. Long-term sickness was most prevalent in adult services, followed by children and families, and the Portsmouth International Port.

While a seasonal spike was noted, the increase was consistent with trends seen in winter reporting periods.

Councillor Charlotte Gerada asked whether staff can contribute ideas for health and well-being initiatives to help reduce absence. Officers confirmed there are around 80 well-being champions across the council who facilitate shared learning. An ongoing staff survey is also expected to provide a "whole host" of information.

Additionally, LGBTQ+ and bereavement support groups have been launched, and a staff benefits roadshow was held at the Civic Offices. More than 250 non-civic-based staff received health checks through citywide well-being roadshows.

Wellbeing efforts continue to target key causes of absence, with Mental Health First Aid, suicide awareness, and Connect 5 training made available to all employees.