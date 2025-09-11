New 722-car facility and offices approved on Fitzherbert Road
Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee backed an application for a five-storey car storage facility, new offices and a workshop.
The scheme, submitted by Richmond Motor Group, will transform the 1.2-hectare site, currently used for open-air storage, into a central hub serving dealerships across Hampshire and West Sussex.
The plans include a five-storey storage building with rooftop solar panels, a dedicated office block, and a workshop to support vehicle preparation. The development would increase capacity from 487 to 722 cars and create space for car transporters to load and unload on site.
During the meeting, Cllr Matthew Cordy queried why an almost identical application, approved in June last year, was liable for a community infrastructure levy (CIL) of around £2m.
Planning officers explained that while the earlier scheme was liable, the revised application is not because it changes the site’s designation to office and industrial use – categories exempt from CIL to encourage such development in the city.
Cllr Chris Atwell raised concerns about increased traffic. Officers acknowledged staff parking could add pressure but noted the scheme includes on-site loading bays, replacing the current practice of deliveries on the road.
However, they added that deliveries could increase from three to eight per day.
The development will increase employment from 244 to 274 staff, with additional parking and cycle spaces provided. Operating hours are proposed as 8am–6pm weekdays, 9am–5pm Saturdays, and 10am–4pm Sundays and bank holidays.