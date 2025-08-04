New pickleball and tennis courts have officially opened following a major revamp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tired old courts at Privett Park have been overhauled and are now open to the public. Gosport Mayor Councillor Kirsten Bradley and Council Leader Councillor Peter Chegwyn cut the ribbon on the bright blue and green sports areas.

New tennis and pickleball courts have been opened at Privett Park in Gosport. | Contributed

“The tennis courts here were semi derelict for years and frankly unusable, and just look at them now. Beautiful new tennis courts, and the first purpose-built, free outdoor pickleball courts on the South Coast, and they're already being enjoyed,” Cllr Chegwyn added. “It's great to be able to invest and deliver new sports facilities in Gosport, which is what our town needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Borough Council invested £230,000 into the playing facility, with £30,000 being provided from the government and LTA Tennis Foundation's Park Tennis Project. Four renovated tennis courts and two new pickleball courts have been created, the first free-to-use facilities on the South Coast.

Ecstatic members of Gosport Pickleball Club and representatives from the LTA joined councillors for the opening ceremony. Member Ian Kingsbury said: “This is absolutely phenomenal. A problem we, like many other clubs have, is securing places to play, having to share facilities with badminton and tennis. Now we have dedicated, free to use and absolutely beautiful courts...we have a fantastic opportunity to progress the game of pickleball.”

Cllr Bradley added: “Gosport Pickleball Club came to me a couple of years ago with the dream of pickleball in Gosport in an open-air court. The club has been playing it for years, it's a game that's growing in popularity everywhere, it can be played by all ages and encourages fun and fitness. I'm delighted we can all share in their dream coming true.”

New courts at Privett Park | Contributed

New courts at Privett Park | Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority has provided £193,000, funded through Section 106 developer contributions, as part of a £1m programme to upgrade sports and leisure facilities throughout the borough. The whole Privett Park facility has been rebuilt with everything new - from the asphalt hard surface to the nets and posts and high fencing surrounding the courts.

Scott Lloyd, chief executive at the LTA, said: “We're delighted to see the park tennis courts in Privett Park officially re-open to the public, and in better shape than ever. Park tennis courts are vital for providing people with opportunities to pick up a racket, and we want as many people as possible, of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, to enjoy playing tennis and being active. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

The green light has also been given for new padel tennis courts at Gosport Leisure Centre.