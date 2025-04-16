Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to create a new day nursery, accommodation and a café at the former much-loved Titchfield Haven Visitor Centre have been given the green light.

The former Centre was closed in 2022 by Hampshire County Council despite opposition from the local community due to financial challenges and sold. Applicant Freya Derrick, owner of Hopscotch Nurseries bought the building in Hill Head Harbour, Cliff Road, Titchfield to open as a day nursery for babies to pre-school age children.

The council officer told members that the building has a lawful development certificate, and can already be opened as a 75-place day nursery.

Proposed larger site for former Titchfield Haven Visitor Centre | via FBC planning portal

She said the planning committee was being asked to look at plans to make the building bigger. To give planning permission for the extensions to make the day nursery and workers’ accommodation larger and keep the café. She said the panel should consider design cohesion and overall design of the building at the nature reserve location.

Plans included a new curved, single-storey extension to the L-shape ground floor to form a new reception area and office room for the day nursery with stairs to a first floor balcony. A ground floor extension to the front of the building to be used as a classroom. The café area with toilets will remain separate to the day nursery to allow visitors to the area. While the two bedroom flat will be made into three-bedroom accommodation with a large balcony.

Hill Head ward Councillor Steve Dugan (Con) said he was impressed with provision for the early years education so that young children could appreciate nature.

While Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) said are we just approving a penthouse suite on top of a school?

Councillor David Foot (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said the new plans looked nicer than the existing building.

The Titchfield Haven Visitor Centre site | via FBC planning portal

The application was brought in front of the planning committee for a decision because both objections and support had been submitted during the public consultation. There had been 11 letters from eight households raising concerns with three letters of support.

Objections raised included parking, highway safety, pedestrian safety to lack of cycle parking, lack of uplift to the first floor. Parking issues were not part of what the committee could decide because parking was already approved as part of the lawful development permission.

Comments in support from the committee’s report said: “Wonderful to have a community café at the site.”

The planning committee voted unanimously to approve the plans.