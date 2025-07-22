Portsmouth’s international kite festival takes flight once again

The 33rd annual Portsmouth International Kite Festival will soar over Southsea Common this weekend, promising a colourful spectacle for all ages.

Running from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, 26–27 July 2025, the event will feature an array of kites in all shapes and sizes, flown by top kite flyers from around the world.

On the ground, visitors can enjoy a packed ‘Live at the Bandstand’ music programme, along with fairground rides, local traders, and food and drink stalls.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “Our International Kite Festival is one of the best-loved events of the year. We bring in high quality kite flyers who show off their tricks and skills, and there’s so much else to entertain families and people of all ages.”

The popular festival, supported by Portsmouth City Council, usually attracts around 10,000 visitors across the weekend.

Pictured - Incredible kites on display at the Portsmouth Kite FestivalPhotos by Alex Shute

Festival organiser Gill Bloom added: “We are planning another wonderful festival with kite fliers from all parts of the U.K. and the world. We continue to thank Portsmouth City Council for their support.”

This year’s theme is “The Sea”, featuring as many maritime-themed kites as possible and potentially an “Octopile” - multiple Octopus kites flying together.

The displays will include everything from beautifully designed single-line and intricate cellular kites to large 3D soft kites in a variety of shapes. Teams and individuals will perform choreographed routines and stunts to music.

Due to ongoing sea defence works along the seafront, the event area on the Common will be slightly smaller, with two kite arenas instead of the usual three. A new model balloon arena has been added, allowing enthusiasts to exhibit their creations.

Extra entertainment will come from local groups, including giant puppets by 432 Nomads, a community arts installation from Seekers Creates, and creative workshops hosted by Aspex Portsmouth. Snows BMW & MINI Portsmouth is supporting the event and will be displaying a range of electric vehicles on site.

The festival takes place between 10am and 5pm on both days. Further information can be found on its website.