Protesters have gathered in opposition to Home Office plans to use a block of flats to house asylum seekers.

More than 100 local residents gathered at Wates House in Wallington Hill this morning (Saturday, March 1) to call for the government to think again about its proposals.

As previously reported by The News, the Home Office is proposing to use the 27-apartment building as temporary accommodation for people seeking asylum in the UK.

This has led to opposition to the plans from some local residents fearing the impact on local services and are instead calling for the building to be left to provide much-needed accommodation for local people.

Protesters on the footbridge over Wallington Way | Chris Moorhouse

Fareham-based musician Joe Ward was among those at the protest and said there were real concerns in the community by ordinary residents.

“Usually these kinds of issues creates a situation where it is the right verses the left, but that was really not the case today as it was simply concerned residents,” he said.

“People are really concerned about the changes to our community already and how hard it is to get a doctor’s appointment and our schools are also oversubscribed.

“You will really struggle to find somewhere to rent in the area for less than £1,000 a month and we need more housing.”

Former home secretary Suella Braverman at Fareham Leisure Centre in Fareham, Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Fareham Borough Council and local MP Suella Braverman have also urged the Home Office to think again, arguing that the site in an inappropriate location for the proposed use.

Mr Ward said that, with the exception of the Fareham MP it has been very difficult to get officials engaged in the issue and talk about the proposals.

“We can’t be afraid to talk about these issues,” he said. “This is not a right verses left issue, this is about our community and it is really important that people are able to have a real conversation about this.”

Addressing previous questions from Mrs Braverman over the proposed use of Wates House, Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said the government had "inherited an asylum system under exceptional strain".

"For the safety and security of those we accommodate and our staff, the Home Office does not comment publicly on sites which may or may not be utilised to accommodate asylum seekers," she added.

Hampshire Police has confirmed that the protest was peaceful with no reported incidents.