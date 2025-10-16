Reform UK grows to six councillors after Portsmouth independents switch sides
Councillors Derek North, Russell Simpson, Matthew Cordy and Chris Dike have all switched allegiance, joining Cllr George Madgwick and Cllr Raymond Dent, who made the move earlier this year.
The announcement marks what Reform UK described as a “significant expansion” of its presence in the city.
Cllr George Madgwick, who leads the Portsmouth Reform UK group, said he was “absolutely delighted” to welcome the four councillors. He said they had “worked tirelessly for their communities, putting residents first and politics second”.
He added that their move showed Reform UK was “the natural home for those who believe in common-sense politics, accountability, and local representation”. He claimed the group was now in a “real position to take control of Portsmouth Council” at next May’s local elections.
Speaking on behalf of the four councillors, Cllr Chris Dike said joining Reform UK was not a decision “taken lightly” but reflected their belief that the party offered “the real alternative to the failed politics of the past”.
He said residents were being “let down by the establishment parties” and described Reform UK as a “genuine opportunity to deliver change locally and nationally”.
Cllr Dike added that the group had “full faith” in Cllr Madgwick’s “vision and determination for our city” and were “proud to stand by his side, once more, but under the Reform UK banner”.
Cllr Emily Strudwick, leader of the Portsmouth Independent Party, said she was “naturally saddened” by the departures but understood their reasons.
She said the Labour government’s Local Government Reorganisation plans had made it “increasingly difficult for locally focused independent parties to operate effectively” and warned that independent groups would face “significant structural challenges” once the reforms take effect.
The move does not change control of the council, which remains led by the Liberal Democrats with 19 members. Labour has nine, the Conservatives four, the Portsmouth Independent Party two, with one independent councillor and one vacant seat.