City residents are being invited to share their views on crime and safety in Portsmouth at coffee morning being organised by one of the city’s MPs.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan MP is inviting constituents to his next Cuppa and Chat event on Saturday, March 15 to provide a space for constituents to share their views on Crime and Safety in Portsmouth.

The event will take place at a venue in Old Portsmouth from 10.30am to midday and attendees will be notified of the venue ahead of the event where they will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and concerns for Mr Morgan to take back to Westminster. Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here.

The invitation comes at a time when many in the city have expressed concern about violent crime and especially knife crime, with two stabbings already having taken place this year - the first involving a 16-year-old in the city centre and the second in North End last week. Court cases are pending for both incidents.

Mr Morgan said: “Tackling crime and improving the safety of Portsmouth people is one of my top priorities as your local MP.

“The Labour Government has taken some big steps to increase police numbers to tackle crime, but I’m keen to hear thoughts and ideas from Portsmouth people on what more can be done.

“I look forward to speaking with constituents in March to discuss this issue and hear their ideas for how we can make Portsmouth a safer city to live in.”

Mr Morgan has vowed to take the concerns raised at the event to Westminster while continuing to do what he can locally to address crime and safety issues in Portsmouth.

Last week the city MP welcomed the government’s £1 billion boost to police funding to restore neighbourhood policing and enhance public safety in Portsmouth. This funding package includes 13,000 additional neighbourhood officers, community support officers, and special constables to make our streets safer.

Latest figures show that reported knife crime in Hampshire is reducing. However ambulance service has launched a campaign to tackle knife crime where it said many of the incidents it was called to happens in the south east of the county, including Portsmouth.