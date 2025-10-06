Residents, businesses and visitors to help shape the future of public transport in the city as the city council sets out its ten-year strategy for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council’s Public Transport Strategy sets out a vision to improve bus, rail, ferry and taxi services across Portsmouth and the wider city region in a bid to make public transport faster, more reliable, inclusive and accessible, supporting a cleaner, greener and better-connected city.

The draft strategy outlines plans to improve access to key destinations like the city centre, hospitals and district centres, invest in bus priority measures and rapid transit routes and enhance rail and ferry connections. It also aims to support the decarbonisation of transport through electric buses and taxis, as well as making travel easier with integrated ticketing and better real-time information

Key aims include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expanding the Park and Ride site and its services to new sites in Portsmouth

Add more bus priority measures like dedicated lanes and signal priority to speed up bus journeys

Integrate planning and fare payment across buses, trains and ferries

A City Centre Road scheme will introduce new bus priority measures and a transport hub at Commercial Road North

Work with the rail industry to develop quicker services and new connections

Create better better transport links between the city and neighbouring towns

Complete the de-carbonisation of Portsmouth’s bus and taxi fleet

The bus gate feeds from behind the Cascades into Unicorn Road | Sam Stephenson

The consultation is now open for six weeks until Sunday, November 16 2025. People will be able to take part online, at pop-up events across the city, or by requesting a paper copy of the survey. The council is keen to hear from everyone, whether they use public transport regularly or not.

Join us to share your views at the following locations while the consultation is open:

Cosham Library - Wednesday 29 October (2pm - 5pm)

Southsea Library - Saturday 1 November (10am - 2pm)

Fratton Community Centre - Monday 3 November (4pm - 8pm)

North End Library - Tuesday 4 November (1pm - 5pm)

To find out more and take part in the consultation, visit https://travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/draft-public-transport-strategy-consultation/