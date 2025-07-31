Works to make a major junction in Southsea between Elm Grove and Grove Road North and Grove Road South safer have been completed.

Portsmouth City Council has announced the completion of the improvements of the popular East-West route in Southsea, following a week of intensive works.

The upgrade, prompted by eleven reported casualties at the junction over the past five years, including two serious incidents involving cyclists and pedestrians, marks a significant step forward in making Portsmouth’s streets safer and more accessible for everyone.

Key improvements now in place include dedicated cycle lanes on three arms of the junction, separated from traffic by protective wands, similar to those on Goldsmith Avenue, as well as widened advanced stop areas to enhance safety and visibility.

Elm Grove - Grove Road junction | PCC

The council said visibility has been improved for people driving as the road is now wider on Elm Grove east of Grove Road North, achieved by removing four limited-waiting parking spaces. People driving or walking in the area also benefit from upgraded traffic signals to improve traffic flow and make it safer for people to cross the road.

A new dedicated parking bay for bicycles and motorcycles has also been added to help serve the need for businesses in the area.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “It's great to see these long-awaited improvements to the busy Elm Grove - Grove Road junction completed.

“We’ve listened to the community and delivered a well-balanced scheme that makes it safer to use whether you are driving, cycling or walking. This reflects the council's commitment to safe travel however you choose to move around, and its positive support for active, sustainable modes of travel."

These changes were shaped by extensive public consultation, including a formal Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) process. Feedback from residents and businesses played a vital role in refining the final design.

To learn more about the scheme, visit www.travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/elmgrove.