Hampshire County Council has warned that Union flags and St George’s flags should be removed from locations where they may pose a danger to the public.

The advice comes after hundreds of flags continue to be seen flying locally across the county, though some are covering road signs or blocking junction views.

In a Facebook post, the leader of the county council, Nick Adams-King, said that flags around Hampshire streets have “sparked” a range of reactions, “some proud, some concerned”.

“I’ve heard from many of you about the Union flags and Flags of St George flying locally.”

For that reason, he said that if a flag is dangerous or obstructive, such as covering road signs or blocking junction views, the council will remove it.

“If it’s safe and not causing issues, it stays.”

Union Jack flags put up on Lee-on-the-Solent in August 2025. Picture by Habibur Rahman | The News

Adams-King said that the approach is not related to any politics but about “practicality”.

“Our highways teams are focused on potholes, drainage, and vegetation. That’s where their time is best spent rather than removing flags.”

He added that while we approach the “rough” weather, residents need to keep an eye on flags.

“No one wants tatty flags flapping from lampposts. A garden flagpole might be a better option—and yes, there are sensible rules around that.”

Those looking to raise a flag should know that they don’t need permission unless it is under 4.5 metres and is a recognised flag.

However, for taller poles or promotional flags, permission is needed.

Adams-King said: “Let’s keep our community safe, respectful, and tidy.”

Across cities, towns, and villages, an increasing number of Union flags and St George’s flags are being displayed including in areas such as Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Gosport. Hampshire County Council looks after the local road network across the county - with the exception of Portsmouth and Southampton which are the responsibility of the two city councils.

Although the Union flag, the flag of the United Kingdom, is a symbol of national unity and pride, emerging movements have been using the flag to increase tensions over immigration.

At a recent protest in London organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, around 150,000 people marched to “Unite the Kingdom.” The event was filled with thousands waving union flags as well as St George’s flags.

Following the protest, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the flag represented “our diverse country” and that he would not allow people to feel “intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin”.