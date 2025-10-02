Residents will get the chance to hear an update on Waterlooville’s regeneration at a public meeting this month.

Members of the council’s regeneration team will be on hand to present the upcoming changes and planned improvements. It will also be a chance for residents to ask them questions directly and give feedback.

Improvements to the town centre have been evident with work on Wellington Way continuing and a number of new businesses opening in the units which have been redeveloped by Questmap.

The meeting is a non-ticketed event with the council encouraging as many people to attend as possible.