Waterlooville Town Centre Regeneration meeting to take place in October

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:22 BST
Residents will get the chance to hear an update on Waterlooville’s regeneration at a public meeting this month.

Havant Borough Council will be hosting the meeting on Wednesday, October 29 at 7pm at the Waterlooville Community Centre. It will be the first public meeting on the regeneration since March with a planned event in July postponed.

Members of the council’s regeneration team will be on hand to present the upcoming changes and planned improvements. It will also be a chance for residents to ask them questions directly and give feedback.

Improvements to the town centre have been evident with work on Wellington Way continuing and a number of new businesses opening in the units which have been redeveloped by Questmap.

The meeting is a non-ticketed event with the council encouraging as many people to attend as possible.

