M275 Traffic: Delays clearing after earlier incident involving a moped caused minor injuries
Traffic on the M275 has cleared to normal weekend levels after an incident earlier caused heavy delays.
The M275 southbound experienced heavy traffic this afternoon (September 8) following an incident involving a moped. The police have confirmed that they attended and the driver had “minor” injuries.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before midday today (Sunday, September 8) to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a moped on the M275.
“We have attended and minor injuries have been reported at the current time.”
