Delays easing on M27, A27 and Eastern Road after lanes cleared following crash involving lorry and a van
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All lanes are now open on the M27 and A27 eastbound between Hilsea and Farlington on Wednesday, January 8. Traffic had been held on the motorway as police attended the scene with residual delays faced on surrounding roads.
National Highways confirmed the reopening of all the lanes on social media: “All lanes are now OPEN on the A27 eastbound between M27 Hilsea and A2030 Farlington. Thank you for your patience.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel advised that delays are now easing: “A27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between M27/Portsbridge Rbt Hilsea and A2030 Eastern Rd Farlington after the earlier incident, delays easing.”
Police had previously confirmed to The News that no injuries had been reported in the incident. Drivers faced long delays with one describing it as “gridlock” on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.