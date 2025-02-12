Motorists are bracing themselves for a second weekend of ‘extremely disruptive’ road closures while gas main replacement works are completed.

SGN previously confirmed that major lane closures will be in place on London Road, Portsbridge Roundabout and roads approaching the roundabout over the course of two weekends.

Last weekend saw the first bout of closures which resulted in significant disruption with traffic tailing back into Cosham and onto the westbound A27 with more of the same expected this weekend.

The second closure will begin this evening (Friday, February 14) from 7pm until 5am on Monday, February 17.

The closures will see:

Hilsea dedicated slip lane from the A27/M27 will be closed

London Road southbound will be down to a single lane

Portsbridge roundabout lane closures will be in place, with a single lane remaining open

Bus stops will be temporarily closed within lane closures – it is advised that bus passengers should contact their service providers for the latest update on changes to bus stop locations and timetables. This will include the Donaldson Road bus stop between McDonald's and Portsbridge Roundabout

A spokesperson for SGN said: “To enable the gas main replacement work to progress on London Road and into the verge, we’re planning two weekends of major lane closures on London Road, the Portsbridge roundabout and roads approaching the roundabout.

“We understand these weekend lane closures will be extremely disruptive for road users. However, this will mean we can carry out 24-hour working to move from working in the road to the grass verge next to the Portsbridge South Car Park.

“We will then continue to work along a section of London Road with a single lane closure so we can continue to work safely in this area during this first phase of work in this area in 2025.”

The works are part of phase one of an ongoing SGN gas maintenance project which will see the replacement of 430m of medium-pressure gas main on London Road from Northern Parade to Portsbridge Roundabout.

Phase one of the project started on January 6, 2025 and it will continue until March 31. The second phase of the maintenance works will commence on April 1 and engineers will replace the low-pressure gas pipes on London Road from Northern Parade to Portsbridge Roundabout. This work will be completed using an insertion method, which will significantly reduce the time to complete this phase.

The ‘disruptive’ lane closures coincides with the train line closures between Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham while ‘vital’ engineering work is completed. The line closures will be in place from Saturday, February 15 and are due to last a week with bus replacements operating in place of train services.

It will also be followed next week by a closure of the southbound London Road/Northern Parade junction with drivers needed to loop around the Coach and Horses to turn into Northern Parade or the Hilsea Lido area.

This road closure will be in place from 11pm on Sunday, February 16 to 5am on Saturday, February 22,