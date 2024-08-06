Fareham Council confirm week long Romany Religious Festival taking place with no licencing required
The Romany Religious Festival sparked traffic chaos on Sunday, August 4 when around 200 vehicles turned up to attend the festival on Titchfield Road, Titchfield. Police were forced temporarily close roads in the area to assist with the traffic flow.
Concerns had been raised that it was an unauthorised meet up but Fareham Borough Council have confirmed that no licensing was required as it was a religious event and taking place under the authorisation of the land owner.
Councillor Mrs Joanne Burton, executive member for health and public protection, said: “I have now spoken to officers at the Council and can confirm that there is a Romany Religious Festival currently taking place in the Borough.
“Officers have confirmed that, as this is a religious festival, licences were not required after all. This is because alcohol is not being sold on site and there is no requirement for a music licence as religious music does not require a licence.
“The event is expected to run until Friday, August 9 and is being held on private land with the agreement of the landowner and private event management is in place. Previous festivals of this nature have been peaceful and not resulted in any anti-social behaviour; however, if there are any issues on this occasion, please do contact the Police.
“When the event ends, and vehicles leave the venue, local Police officers will look at what resources may be required to minimise disruption for other road users during this time.”
The police had confirmed previously that they will continue to assess the requirements to minimise disruption to other road users as the festival continues. District commander for Fareham, chief inspector Chris Spellerberg said: “We were alerted to traffic congestion on Titchfield Road between Stubbington and Titchfield on the afternoon of Sunday 4 August.
“This related to around 200 vehicles attending an event in the area on private land which the landowner had agreed to for a gypsy and traveller Christian Festival with private event management. Shortly after 5pm temporary closures were put into place on Titchfield Road at the junctions of Deadalus Way & Ranvilles Lane to assist the flow of traffic.
“These closures were lifted around an hour later. The Festival, which includes religious services, is expected to run until Friday, August 9 and local officers will look at what resources may be required to minimise disruption for other road users during this time.”
