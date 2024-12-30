Hampshire Traffic: Delays easing on A32 after earlier incident left one lane blocked in both directions

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:34 BST
A blockage which caused heavy delays on a busy Hampshire A road has now been cleared in both directions.

Delays have cleared on the A32 Gosport Road after an earlier incidentDelays have cleared on the A32 Gosport Road after an earlier incident
Delays have now eased on the A32 in Fareham after an incident caused a blockage both ways on Gosport Road. The incident occurred around 12pm near Geoffrey Crescent but the issue has now been resolved with minimal delays remaining.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted: “ A32 Fareham - Gosport Rd is CLEARED in both directions between Salterns Lane and Farrier Way/Geoffrey Crescent after an earlier incident, delays easing.”

Related topics:TrafficFareham

