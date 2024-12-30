Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A blockage which caused heavy delays on a busy Hampshire A road has now been cleared in both directions.

Delays have cleared on the A32 Gosport Road after an earlier incident | AA Traffic news

Delays have now eased on the A32 in Fareham after an incident caused a blockage both ways on Gosport Road. The incident occurred around 12pm near Geoffrey Crescent but the issue has now been resolved with minimal delays remaining.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted: “ A32 Fareham - Gosport Rd is CLEARED in both directions between Salterns Lane and Farrier Way/Geoffrey Crescent after an earlier incident, delays easing.”