Hampshire Traffic: Delays easing on A32 after earlier incident left one lane blocked in both directions
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A blockage which caused heavy delays on a busy Hampshire A road has now been cleared in both directions.
Delays have now eased on the A32 in Fareham after an incident caused a blockage both ways on Gosport Road. The incident occurred around 12pm near Geoffrey Crescent but the issue has now been resolved with minimal delays remaining.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted: “ A32 Fareham - Gosport Rd is CLEARED in both directions between Salterns Lane and Farrier Way/Geoffrey Crescent after an earlier incident, delays easing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.