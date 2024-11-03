Road closures will be put in place on the M27 as National Highways continues its improvement works.

National Highways is reminding drivers that there will be a number of overnight closures on the M27 while work is completed. As part of the ongoing M27 improvement scheme, engineers will be laying low-noise surface along the concrete stretch between the junctions 5 and 7.

National Highways: South East wrote on Facebook: “As part of the next phase of the scheme, we’ll need to undertake a variety of tasks including routine maintenance, improving sign visibility, and some technology works.

“We’ll do this overnight to try to limit inconvenience as much as possible.”

The following overnight closures are scheduled to take place:

M27 junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 9 between 9pm on November 4 and 6am on November 5

M27 junction 8 westbound to M27 junction 4 between 9pm to 6am each night - November 12 to November 14