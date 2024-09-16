Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic misery is set to continue on the A27 this week with more closures as part of the ongoing works to maintain Langstone Bridge near Havant which caused traffic misery this weekend.

Overnight closures have been in place for weeks as well as 50mph restrictions while work is being carried out to resurface the carriageway replace bridge joints and replace the central reservation in a bid to extend the life of the bridge.

Diversions will be in place

However this weekend was the first of two full closures of the A27 carriageway with the westbound carriageway between Langstone and Warblington from Friday night (September 13) until 6am this morning (Monday). This caused huge traffic problems and brought roads to a standstill around Emsworth and Havant, with it taking some motorists more than an hour to travel through the diversion route.

Overnight closures will again be in the place for the next four nights between the same two points, with traffic diverted via Park Road South, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road, and Emsworth Road.

However motorists will be bracing themselves for another weekend closure with the eastbound carriageway of the A27 set to be closed between the same two points from from 9pm on September 20 to 6am on September 23. The same diversions in place and this will again be followed by four overnight closures.

The only good news for motorists using the A27 in the area is that the narrow lanes on the A27 and speed restrictions through them have now been removed.