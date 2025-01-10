Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Highways has confirmed that there will be a number of slip road closures in place over the next few weeks.

National Highways its £83m improvement scheme in February 2024 in a bid to create longer lasting roads using ‘innovative technology’. The project will provide a low-noise surface along the M27 between junctions 5 and 7.

The concrete will be overlaid with 180mm of low noise surface asphalt and as a result, improvements will also be made to the drainage system and central reservations.

Pictured: View from on high of the new overlay completed eastbound lanes 3 and 4 asphalt surfacing | National Highways

National Highways has confirmed that there will be closures overnight between 9pm and 6am from January 21 until February 7 - and diversions will be in place.

The closures will be as follows:

Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22:

M27 junction 5 eastbound entry slip road and M27 junction 5, 7 and 8 eastbound exit slip roads.

Thursday, January 23:

M27 junction 7 westbound entry and exit slip roads and M27 junction 8 westbound entry slip road.

Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25:

Sunday, January 26 and Monday, January 27:

M27 junction 5 westbound exit slip road.

Tuesday, January 28 to Thursday, January 30:

M27 junction 7 westbound entry and exit slip roads and M27 junction 8 westbound entry slip road.

Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2:

M27 junction 7 westbound entry slip road.

Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February4:

M27 junction 5 westbound exit slip road.

Wednesday, February 5:

M27 junction 7 westbound entry and exit slip roads and M27 junction 8 westbound entry slip road.

Thursday, February 6:

M27 junction 7 westbound entry slip road.

Friday, February 7:

M27 junction 5 westbound exit slip road.

The project will continue until spring 2026 and there will be a number of further road closures in place over that time.