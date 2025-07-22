Iconic Spinnaker Tower named one of the best tourism attractions in the UK by visitors giving reviews on TripAdvisor
Spinnaker Tower has been named alongside The British Museum, Edinburgh Castle and Stonehenge on TripAdvisor’s list of Best of the Best Things to Do for 2025 – the platform’s highest honour, based on consistently excellent reviews from global travellers, published today (Tuesday, July 22).
The 170m tower at Gunwharf Quays came in 14th in the country’s Top Attractions rankings thanks to its 4.4-star rating earned across more than 6,000 reviews.
Commenting on the achievement, Richard Hale, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “It’s fantastic to see the tower recognised as one of the UK’s top attractions. We’re incredibly proud to represent Portsmouth on the annual list of the very best the country has to offer.
“We’re grateful to every visitor who’s shared their experience. This recognition is a real credit to our local team and the warm welcome they offer day in, day out.”
As one of the South Coast’s most iconic landmarks, Spinnaker Tower has long attracted guests wanting to absorb its incredible panoramic view of the historic city, Portsmouth Harbour, the Solent and stretching as far as the Isle of Wight.
Live storytelling sessions for an immersive way to bring the view to life were recently launched, telling tales from the city’s history ranging from Henry VIII’s Watchful Eye: Tudor Defences and the Mary Rose, to Guardians of the Solent: The Story of the Solent Forts. These popular talks have joined Spinnaker favourites including High Tea in the Clouds, abseiling and Sunset Sundays at Sky Bar.
Later in 2025, the tower will also celebrate its 20th anniversary, having opened in October 2005. The tower was initially planned to be called the Millennium Tower, but delays in its constructions led to its renaming.
Book your Spinnaker Tower experience and discover the view here. Residents who have a PO postcode also enjoy a 30 per cent discount when visiting.
