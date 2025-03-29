All lanes have now reopened on the M275 but there are still delays for drivers. | AA Traffic News

All lanes have reopened on a busy motorway but long delays remain for people heading into Portsmouth.

The M275 had one lane closed southbound on Saturday, March 29 due to a broken down vehicle. However, despite the lane being reopened there are still long delays as football fans head into the city to watch Pompey take on Blackburn Rovers at Fratton Park.

There were delays just shy of 40 minutes but this has now been reduced to 12 minutes. Traffic is currently backed up to the turn offs from the M27 in both directions.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Queueing traffic due to earlier stalled vehicle on M275 Southbound from M27 to J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). All lanes have reopened.”

For up to date information on the incident visit AA Traffic News.