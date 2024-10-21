Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second weekend of closures are set to take place on the A3 and A3(M) with a huge 35-mile official diversion which officials are urging motorists to follow.

Resurfacing work is scheduled to be carried on 4.5km of the southbound carriageway of the A3 which will result in its closure between the Petersfield junction with the A272 and the Hazelton Interchange with B2149 at junction 2 of the A3(M) at junction 2.

The closures will be in place from will begin at 9pm on Friday, October 25 and will be in place until 6am Monday, October 28. It is the second of two weekend closures of the stretch, and will be followed by overnight closures of the same stretch October 28 to November 5 from 9pm to 6am (Monday to Friday).

The diversion route will be via A272 west towards West Meon Hut, A32 south towards Fareham, A27 east through Portchester & Cosham, and A3 London Rd/Portsmouth Rd north via Purbrook, Waterlooville and Cowplain to A3(M) Junction 2. This includes taking traffic through the ongoing roadworks at Cams Hill.

Officials have acknowledged the diversion route is long, but urged motorists to follow it as many east Hampshire villages suffered from traffic misery during the first set of closures with many motorists following alternative routes - including through country lanes.

Project Manager Joe Cairns, from National Highways, said: “We understand that the diversion is long but it’s there for a reason. It may be tempting to try a short cut or follow your sat-nav, especially when it’s indicating a quicker route, but by doing so it can have a real negative impact on local communities – and your overall journey time may take just as long.

“We know the previous weekend closure resulted in gridlock for local villages and exceptionally heavy traffic conditions in rural lanes. To avoid this happening again, please consider if your journey is necessary. If you must travel please keep to the signed diversion, and for those travelling from further afield consider an alternative route to the south, such as the M3.”

Works on the northbound carriageway are expected to take place next month.