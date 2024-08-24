Victorious Festival 2024: 'Persistent rain' and strong winds in across city according to Met Office
The Met Office has confirmed that the weather across Portsmouth today (August 24) is going to consist of a lot of rain and wind.
The Met Office said: “Starting wet and windy with persistent rain, this occasionally heavy. Winds especially strong on southeast coasts, gradually easing.
“Rain clearing into the afternoon, but followed by blustery showers, perhaps locally heavy and thundery. Cool. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
“Any remaining showers in the east dying away during the evening. Then a dry night with clear spells. Winds easing. Minimum temperature 7 °C.”
The first day of Victorious got off to a brilliant start with thousands of people turning out for some incredible sets performed by Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim, Louis Tomlinson and Jess Glynne.
If you are heading down to the festival today, it is advisable to take appropriate footwear, coats and umbrellas as the weather has been predicted to be wet and windy all day.
Victorious has put a post out on social media this morning. It says: “Good Morning, Southsea! Get ready for Day 2 of Victorious Festival.
“Weatherwise it's been a bit wet overnight and rain is expected to stick around until early afternoon, but the Met office says the sun is set to make an appearance later! Most of the ground is holding up well, but we recommend comfy, weatherproof shoes or wellies, and don’t forget your raincoats. Gates open at 10am – see you soon.”
