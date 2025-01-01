Yacht damaged after breaking its mooring following extremely strong winds amid yellow weather warning
A yacht, which has broken its mooring in Portchester, has sustained serious damage after bashing into the bridge to the pontoon area.
This comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office as strong winds of up to 75mph hit the city.
The weather warning has been in place since the early hours of the morning and it will remain in place until 3pm today (January 1, 2025).
The Met Office said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday.
“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.
“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”
