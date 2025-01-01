Yacht damaged after breaking its mooring following extremely strong winds amid yellow weather warning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 14:02 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 14:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The intense winds have caused significant damage to a yacht in Portchester.

A yacht, which has broken its mooring in Portchester, has sustained serious damage after bashing into the bridge to the pontoon area.

A yacht has broken its mooring in Potchester waters and has sustained damged after hitting the bridge to the pontoon.A yacht has broken its mooring in Potchester waters and has sustained damged after hitting the bridge to the pontoon.
A yacht has broken its mooring in Potchester waters and has sustained damged after hitting the bridge to the pontoon. | Jonathan Wait

This comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office as strong winds of up to 75mph hit the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weather warning has been in place since the early hours of the morning and it will remain in place until 3pm today (January 1, 2025).

The Met Office said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday.

“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”

For more information about the Met Office, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice