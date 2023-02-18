News you can trust since 1877
Storm Eunice: Pictures of the damage caused when high winds ripped across Portsmouth on February 18, 2022

During a winter of turbulent weather in 2022, Eunice was the most fearsome of the storms to hit the south coast.

By Tom Morton
Unusually the worst of the weather was during the day, rather than overnight – a quiet and relatively calm early part of the day led to ferocious winds from late morning onwards, leaving trees felled, roads blocked, waves pounding the seafront and in some cases roofs ripped from from buildings.

Most schools had already announced closures for that Friday, and many people stayed at home to avoid the worst of it. The trail of damage saw a long clean-up over the weekend and into the following week.

The tree that came down on the corner of Elm Lane and Park Road North in Havant during Storm Eunice Picture: Alex Shute
The Pompey Dinosaur meets Tipner shipwreck after Storm Eunice. Picture: Ade Whitehall/ Instagram @adetakesphotos
A tree blown down on Southsea Common during Storm Eunice Picture: Alex Shute
Emsworth fishing boat the Tia Maria in the storm
Damage to Talbot House after Storm Eunice
Beach hut owners David Flower, 84, and his wife Jacqueline Flower, 83, with their broken beach hut on Hayling Island seafront
Storm Eunice in Portsmouth
Staunton Park ranger Scott Wallbridge and student ranger Jude Stone by a large fallen tree
A fire engine on the corner of the High Street and Broad Street in Old Portsmouth
The sea spills on to Southsea Common by Portsmouth Naval Memorial
A fallen tree on Sea Front Estate, Haying Island
Duisburg Way
The crane which moved nearer the M275 thanks to Storm Eunice's ferocious winds
Several yachts were blown from their stands causing severe damage at the Eastney Cruising Association during the high winds
Storm Eunice sweeps into Portsmouth
Large waves crashing against the Hot Walls
Storm damage by The Pyramids on the seafront
A seafront lamppost bent in half
The large fallen oak in the centre of Havant the day after the storm
