Storm Eunice: Pictures of the damage caused when high winds ripped across Portsmouth on February 18, 2022
During a winter of turbulent weather in 2022, Eunice was the most fearsome of the storms to hit the south coast.
Unusually the worst of the weather was during the day, rather than overnight – a quiet and relatively calm early part of the day led to ferocious winds from late morning onwards, leaving trees felled, roads blocked, waves pounding the seafront and in some cases roofs ripped from from buildings.
Most schools had already announced closures for that Friday, and many people stayed at home to avoid the worst of it. The trail of damage saw a long clean-up over the weekend and into the following week.