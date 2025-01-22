'Strong and gusty' winds to pummel city as Met Office issue another weather warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The warning will be in place on Thursday, January 23, between 7am and 6pm and it is anticipated the weather can cause some disruption.
The Met Office said: “A spell of strong and gusty winds are expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Thursday.
“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
There is also a yellow weather warning issued for Friday, January 24, as Storm Éowyn is set to hit the country. The Met Office said that the extremely strong winds could be a ‘danger to life’ and will cause disruptions to travel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.