'Strong and gusty' winds to pummel city as Met Office issue another weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as ‘strong and gusty’ winds are expected to pummel the city.

The warning will be in place on Thursday, January 23, between 7am and 6pm and it is anticipated the weather can cause some disruption.

The Met Office said: “A spell of strong and gusty winds are expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Thursday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as strong and gusty winds are expected on Thursday, January 23. | Met Office

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”

There is also a yellow weather warning issued for Friday, January 24, as Storm Éowyn is set to hit the country. The Met Office said that the extremely strong winds could be a ‘danger to life’ and will cause disruptions to travel.

