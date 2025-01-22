Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as ‘strong and gusty’ winds are expected to pummel the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning will be in place on Thursday, January 23, between 7am and 6pm and it is anticipated the weather can cause some disruption.

The Met Office said: “A spell of strong and gusty winds are expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as strong and gusty winds are expected on Thursday, January 23. | Met Office

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

There is also a yellow weather warning issued for Friday, January 24, as Storm Éowyn is set to hit the country. The Met Office said that the extremely strong winds could be a ‘danger to life’ and will cause disruptions to travel.