Snow warning for Hampshire: Times it is expected to snow across the county
It comes as an amber cold alert , issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in conjunction with the MET Office, remains in place until midday on Sunday, January 12 on top of the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow across Southern England tomorrow - including Hampshire.
The MET Office forecast shows that temperatures are expected to reach lows two degrees in Portsmouth today over the next few days, and up to minus four degrees further inland across the county where snow is more likely to fall.
Snow and sleet is expected to begin falling today at around 1pm and continue through until 8pm this evening. It is more likely to lay inland across the county, with sleet nore likely in coastal areas.
