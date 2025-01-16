Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘cold health alert’ has been issued for the South East with temperatures set to drop over the weekend and into next week.

Having just come through an amber cold weather alert which ended on Tuesday, the low temperatures are not behind the region just yet. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in partnership with the Met Office have issued a ‘yellow cold health alert’ from 6pm on Friday, January 17 to 9am on Tuesday, January 21.

The alert effects a large area with Portsmouth not expected to be the worst affected. The Met Office forecasts that temperatures in the city will reach lows of 3 degrees and highs of 6 degrees over the weekend.

Further inland into northern parts of Hampshire the weather will be slightly colder with lows of 2 degrees. These forecasts are liable to change and the latest updates can be found on the Met Office website.

The alert from UKHSA is released to provide early warning to the health and social care sectors of adverse weather conditions. The yellow health alert is a warning that the forecasted weather is “likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services”. Further information on the alerts can be found here.