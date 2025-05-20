AI tool Grok3 predicts which players could arrive at Portsmouth during the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth kicked off their summer transfer work earlier this month when they confirmed details of their retained list.

Several players will depart from Fratton Park this summer as their current contracts come to a close and a number of John Mousinho’s squad have been handed extensions to their existing deals. However, there is both a need and a desire to add to the Pompey ranks as they prepare for their second season in the Championship and there are some specific areas that need strengthened over the coming months.

First and foremost, providing some cover, competition and support to striker Colby Bishop is top of the agenda after Pompey confirmed the release of Kusini Yengi and loan signing Mark O’Mahony returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion. Mousinho will also hope to boost his options in the middle of the pitch after loan duo Freddie Potts, Adil Aouchiche and Isaac Hayden returned to West Ham United, Sunderland and Newcastle United respectively.

So what could lie ahead of the Portsmouth boss as he puts together the final touches to his recruitment plans? With two weeks to go until the summer transfer window opens for business, we asked AI tool Grok3 to predict what business could take place at Pompey throughout the close-season and beyond.

What does AI predict Portsmouth’s transfer strategy will be this summer?

Grok3: “Portsmouth’s strategy for the 2025 summer window is shaped by their survival in the Championship after promotion, with ambitions to push toward the top six in the 2025/26 season. The club is focusing on balancing new signings with departures to create squad space and financial flexibility. The club’s recruitment document for 2025 emphasises a streamlined approach compared to previous years.

Who does AI predict Portsmouth will sign during the summer transfer window?

Rob Atkinson (Portsmouth)

Rob Atkinson (Bristol City)

Grok3: “A versatile defender capable of playing centre-back or left-back, Atkinson has been mentioned as a potential target to bolster Portsmouth’s defence after impressing on loan. His physicality and ball-playing ability suit Mousinho’s system.

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic)

Grok3: “A creative midfielder with Championship experience, Morgan has been highlighted due to his ability to dictate play and contribute goals. His contract situation and prior links make him a realistic option.

Borja Sainz (Norwich City)

Grok3: “A dynamic winger with flair and goal-scoring ability, Sainz’s pace and creativity could add a new dimension to their attack.”

Karamoko Dembele (Queens Park Rangers)

Grok3: “A skillful winger with bags of potential, Dembele’s flair and ability to unlock defenses could make him a smart addition to Portsmouth’s attacking options.”

Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich Town)

Grok3: “A dynamic forward with a knack for goals, Al-Hamadi could be available after Ipswich lost their Premier League status.”

Ellis Simms (Coventry City)

Grok3: “Simms has shown flashes of brilliance in the Championship. Portsmouth could pursue the powerful striker for his physical presence.”

