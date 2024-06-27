Huddersfield Town transfer bid rejected for reported Pompey target

Bristol Rovers' Antony Evans was linked with a move to Pompey this summer. Pic: Getty. | Getty Images

A team in League One have made a move to sign a player who was reportedly on Pompey's transfer radar.

A League One club have seen a bid rejected for reported Pompey transfer target Antony Evans.

According to the Bristol Post, League One new-boys Huddersfield Town had an offer for the Bristol Rovers playmaker turned down this month. It is yet unclear whether the Terriers will make another bid for Evans, as the Yorkshire side look to assemble a team capable of winning promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Hargraves, the dedicated reporter for the Gas, is unsure at how much Rovers value Evans. He has a year remaining on his current deal and has been offered new terms - but the Scouser has yet to make a decision on the offer than remains on the table. Hargraves speculated Evans could be valued at around ‘the upper end of a six-figure bracket’.

It was reported by The News in early May that Rovers were 'trailing' Antony Evans - although no move is now anticipated.

The 25-year-old has just come off a campaign that saw him register 10 goals and nine assists, with 12 of those coming in the league. Evans has leadership abilities having captained the side on 12 occasions.

Pompey are well aware of Evans’ capabilities after the Rovers talisman scored a spectacular free-kick against the Blues at the Memorial Stadium back in December. While predominantly an attacking midfielder, he is capable of playing on the wing and has also filled in as a defensive midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Pompey confirmed the signing of Josh Murphy from newly-promoted rivals Oxford United. They also signed non-league ace Reuben Swann from AFC Sudbury for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.