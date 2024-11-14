Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's over a week until Pompey play their next match but Blackburn Rovers are hoping for some good news on the injury front.

Blackburn Rovers are set to be without at least two players when they face Pompey at Ewood Park after the international break.

The two sides meet on Saturday, November 23 at 3.00 pm in the EFL Championship, and this international break comes at a time where players can recover from any knocks and niggles. Pompey themselves have had their fair share of injuries this term but were bolstered by the return of Colby Bishop last time out.

Earlier this week, Owen Beck had to withdraw from international duty with Wales. He has been dealing with a back problem and has missed the last two games, and as a result, he won’t play for Wales in their Nations League double header against Turkey and Iceland.

Amario Cozier-Duberry and Arnor Sigurdsson are also dealing with some injuries. Cozier-Duberry has had an ankle injury that has ruled him out for the last six matches, whilst Sigurdsson has a thigh injury which has prevented him from featuring in Blackburn’s last three matches.

Tyrhys Dolan was missing in the win against Cardiff City because of a suspension. He has accumulated five yellow cards for the season and that resulted in a one match ban, but he will be eligible to return against Pompey.

“I certainly hope that two or three of them will be back at least,” Eustace said to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Amario, Ty, Owen Beck, Siggy. They could all be back after the international break, I certainly hope so.”

Two players confirmed to be out are Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton. Carter had to undergo surgery for a knee injury at the end of October. Wharton has been out since April after suffering a serious knee injury. He had made 34 appearances in all competitions last term and is expected to miss the majority of this term.

Blackburn are 14 places higher than Pompey and there are 10 points that separate the two sides. This is the first competitive meeting between Pompey and Blackburn since 2018, and they are on the search for their first win against the Lancashire outfit since 2008 when the two were in the Premier League.