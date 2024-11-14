Ruud van Nistelrooy is one of the frontrunners to replace Mark Robins at Coventry City. | Getty Images

Championship strugglers Coventry City are scheduled to play Pompey on Saturday 21 December

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robins was the third longest serving manager in the English Football League prior to his departure, with only Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola spending more time at their respective clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old took charge of 387 matches, led the club to two promotions, an EFL Trophy triumph and even an FA Cup semi-final.

He was on the cusp of guiding the West Midlands side back into the promised land of the Premier League just 17 months ago, but ultimately fell short in an agonising play-off final penalty shoot-out defeat to Luton Town.

Robins was highly thought of by the Coventry City fans but was sacked earlier this month after an underwhelming start to the campaign, which saw the team win just four of their opening 14 Championship games. He left the team 17th in the table and only ahead of the relegation places on goal difference.

Coventry have aspirations of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001 and have turned their attention to a number of high-profile names to replace Robins, including former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard, who has previously managed at this level with Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England interim boss Lee Carsely, who played for and managed Coventry on an interim basis, has also emerged as a top candidate for the role. The 50-year-old has limited experience in club management but last summer became the first England Under-21 boss to win a major trophy since 1984.

For the past seven days, Lampard and Carsley have widely been seen as the two most likely candidates to take over the job at Coventry Building Society Arena.

However, in recent days Van Nistelrooy has entered the frame as another leading contender, following his exit from Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy took temporary charge of United after Erik ten Hag was sacked last month and led them to three wins and a draw in four matches but was not kept on as a coach by new manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalscorers of his generation, has previously managed Eredevisie heavyweights PSV Eindhoven and is credited with leading them to glory against Ajax in the Dutch Cup as well as lifting the equivalent of the Community Shield against the same opponent.

In his only season at Philips Stadion, he led the team to a second place finish and the knockout stages of the Europa League, while notably beating Arsenal at home in the group stage of the competition.

Van Nistelrooy is third favourite to take the Coventry post at odds of 7/1 - narrowly behind Lee Carsley (5/2) and odds on favourite Frank Lampard (8/11).