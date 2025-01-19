Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have ‘agreed a deal’ that will finally see them secure the signing of Australian centre-back Hayden Matthews, according to reports.

The Blues have had a long-standing interest in the Sydney FC defender, who they were keen to bring to Fratton Park at the back end of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Matthews has since made his international debut for the Socceroos and has been getting regular game time for his hometown club as they sit sixth in the standings.

On Saturday, he made his 12th appearance of the season for Sydney in their 4-3 defeat to Brisbane Roar, who incidentally were without young striker Thomas Waddingham for the third match in a row as he closes in on a move to Fratton Park.

Pompey have already brought in a centre-back this month, with the loan arrival of Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson helping ease concerns at the back that have been brought on by injuries to Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat and Regan Poole - plus the Blues’ over-reliance on midfielder Marlon Pack in that position in recent months.

The need for reinforcements for the here and now has been at the centre of Pompey’s thinking over the first 19 days of the January transfer window, with experienced Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden also brought in to boost the Blues’ Championship survival chances.

Yet the impending signing of Waddingham demonstrates that Pompey remain keen to invest in talented players they believe that benefit them in the future. And news that a deal has finally been struck for Matthews will prove further that the Fratton Park are not going to five up on a policy that also saw them bring in the likes of Harvey Blair and Abdoulaye Kamara in the summer.

Hayden Matthews in action for Sydney FC from this season | Getty Images

News of a £1.27m bid for Matthews being accepted has come from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

Speaking about transfers and the need for experience before Saturday’s 2-1 win against Middlesbrough, head coach John Mousinho said: ‘Isaac (Hayden) fits that category. Isaac has been involved with Newcastle 21s for the majority of the season, but he’s not a kid and knows how to come in and mix it.

‘He won’t be surprised by the level at all and won’t have to make an adjustment in terms of the pace, amount of games, travel and what it’s like to be in a first-team environment. There are players there like Isaac, who we can pick up who are pretty much ready to go.’

The News are due to speak to Mousinho tomorrow, when clarity on the latest development will be sought.

Any further incomings in defence, with Shaughnessy and Poole expected to return from their respective injuries in the comings week, could well see the Blues allow either Ryley Towler or Tom McIntyre to head out on loan.

Pompey’s priority for the remainder of the transfer window remains higher up with pitch, with at least two most Championship-ready attackers wanted.

The news that Paddy Lane will be out for the remainder of the season has intensified the need for Pompey to deliver in that area.