John Mousinho believes it’s important Pompey don’t ignore their long-term direction of travel on recruitment.

And that is why the Blues are still looking at recruiting young talent in the January window.

But Mousinho stressed that any players arriving in that category before February 3, will not be to the detriment of the players ready to impact the fight for Championship survival.

Pompey have been today linked with a move for ‘teenage sensation’ Thomas Waddingham, with QPR and Sheffield Wednesday also said to be keen. The 19-year-old is making waves in the A-League with Brisbane Roar, with another young Aussie in Hayden Matthews known to be of interest to the Blues’ football operation.

Mousinho said in November he felt there was enough players in the ‘development’ category in his squad, with the stated transfer ambition this month to bring in options who can make an immediate impact on the team.

The first player through the door this month is Bristol City’s Rob Atkinson clearly falls into that category, after his man-of-the-match cameo off the bench at Sunderland. Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden has today also been mentioned and fits the bill in terms of an experienced operator who can make a difference right now.

Mousinho has moved to clarify his comments and explained the recruitment strategy would not overlook those who can be moulded into assets, but the Pompey boss made it clear that would be supplementary to the minimum four new faces who would be for the here and now.

Mousinho said: ‘We don’t want to ignore what we’re trying to build at the football club, because of the league position we are in now.

‘It really depends on what that player has been brought in for. If that player has been brought in to affect the first team now and they fit that then absolutely fine.

‘It may be a player who’s young or old, you never know what it is - but we do need players who can definitely impact the team.

‘What we’re talking about when we say we want players who are ready to play is it’s about assessing if players can come in and make an impact straightaway.

‘To be honest, though, we’re not going to ignore players outside of that if we think there’s good business to be had. We won’t ignore players who we think will build value in the squad - but we won’t take those players over or affecting those who can come in now.’