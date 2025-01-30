Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isaac Hayden’s best Pompey football is ahead of him as he closes in on full fitness.

But John Mousinho believes it will take some time for the Newcastle United arrival to build to his best form, following his Fratton Park arrival.

Hayden is now five games into his Fratton stay, after agreeing a loan stay for the rest of the season on January 10.

The 29-year-old hadn’t played a competitive senior game this season, after spending last term in Belgium with Standard Liege before joining QPR on a temporary agreement.

Mousnino feels it’s naturally take time for the former Arsenal youngster to shake off the ring rust, as Hayden builds his match sharpness in the middle of the park.

After playing the second half at Blackburn on his bow, the Jamaican international has two 67-minute outings and two 69-minute appearances to his name.

Mousinho now feels Hayden is close to being at the level of fitness where he can show his best form, with the Pompey boss confident his best form is ahead of him this season.

Mousinho said: ‘Isaac’s been really steady for us and has provided a platform to go on and get those crucial wins against Middlesbrough and Stoke.

‘I thought he was excellent in both of those games, but don’t think anyone was particularly good against West Brom.

‘It’s one of those Tuesday as the game became more dominant in our favour, we thought we’d get Dozz on a bit higher up the pitch and that’d be more beneficial for us.

Pompey's Isaac Hayden, left, in action against West Brom. Pic: Getty | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

‘He’s building nicely into his match fitness.

‘He’s pretty close to getting there (up to full speed), he’s had four games in a short space of time.

‘It’s something we’re wary of in terms of the management of minutes. The next step for Isaac is to keep pushing on and play longer than he has been, that’s about us managing him more than anything else.

‘I think it’s key his best football is ahead of him. Whenever someone hasn’t played for that amount of time it will take a couple of games to get going.’