CONFIRMED: Portsmouth 2024-25 Championship fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports

Pompey fans can begin their 2024/25 season scheduling following release of TV fixtures

Sky Sports have confirmed which EFL fixtures have been selected for live television, up until the end of September, with Pompey fans now able to watch their team in action three times.

While fans were already aware that the Blues Championship opener against Leeds United at Elland Road would be available to watch on Sky Sports+, they can now add Pompey’s first home game against Luton as well as September’s Fratton Park clash against West Bromwich Albion with both fixtures seeing revised times.

Pompey had been due to take on the Hatters on Saturday 17 August during the broadcast blackout time of 3pm. The clash has now, however, been pushed forward to a revised kick-off time of 12.30pm while the Blues’ clash against the Baggies has been pushed back 24 hours and will now be played on Sunday 15 September.

Sky Sports’ new deal with the EFL means that at least 24 of each team’s fixtures will be available for broadcast this season and, in order to help alleviate any issues for fans, three of those 24 had to be confirmed within seven days of the EFL releasing the match schedules.

In total, there are set to be five Championship games every weekend broadcast while all midweek and bank holiday games are also to be shown on Sky’s new Sports+ channel. With these rules in place, The News have already determined which other games, subject to schedule change, are due to be televised on Sky Sports this season.

Here are the three confirmed timings for Pompey’s televised matches.

Pompey’s televised matches:

Saturday 10 August, 12.30pm - Leeds United (A)

Saturday 17 August, 12.30pm - Luton (H)

Sunday 15 September, 3pm - West Brom (H)

Sky Bet EFL fixtures will be broadcast via either an existing Sky Sports channel or Sky Sports+ – a new way for fans to discover and stream live sport. Integrated into the current Sky TV experience and the revamped Sky Sports mobile app, Sky Sports+ is available at no extra cost for subscribers of the full Sky Sports package.