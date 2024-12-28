Defender hands Portsmouth injury boost ahead of Bristol City and Swansea games - with another 'close'
And the Blues’ numbers could be swelled further in the coming days with news that Jacob Farrell is also closing in on a return to action.
Both defenders have missed large chunks of the season to date with hamstring and knee issues respectively.
Aussie Farrell’s injury has restricted him to just one appearance following his summer move from Central Coast Mariners. Meanwhile, Williams has sat out the past seven games with the hamstring injury he picked up in November’s defeat at Plymouth.
That leaves the former Barnsley skipper stuck on 13 Pompey appearances following his free transfer move from the Tykes in the last transfer window.
Yet Sunday’s trip to Bristol City could provide the 25-year-old with the opportunity to resume action, with head coach John Mousinho admitting the right-back is arrowing in on a comeback.
Providing the latest on Williams, who has also operated at centre-back for the Blues this term, the Pompey boss said: ‘Jordan took part in training Friday, for a small part of it, so he should be back in the fold, if not available for Bristol City then for the Swansea game.
‘Jacob’s close, too. He took part in training with Jordan. He’s probably about a week behind Jordan, so early January we’re looking at.’
The news will provide much-needed extra depth to Pompey ranks that have been stretched in recent weeks. Academy youngsters Harry Clout and Michael Ani were both named on the bench for the recent win against Coventry, with Williams and Farrell joined by the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Kusini Yengi and Adboulaye Kamara on the injured list.
It will also come in handy at a time when fixtures continue to come thick and fast. Following defeat to Watford on Boxing Day, the Blues travel to Bristol City on Sunday, before hosting Swansea at Fratton Park on New Year’s Day.
Pompey travel to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Sunday, January 5, before they take on Wycombe in the third round of the FA Cup the following Friday.
The Blues have eight fixtures in January, with both cancelled games against Blackburn and Millwall added to an already hectic schedule.
