Detailed: Where Portsmouth will look as they turn attention to attacking transfer recruits

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 11th Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 18:39 GMT
Pompey are set to look to the Premier League to bolster their attacking options in the January window.

The News understands the Blues are scouring the periphery of top-flight squads, when it comes to making the additions they believe can make a difference further forward this term in the Championship

Eyes are now on recruits up the pitch, after Isaac Hayden’s capture from Newcastle United for the season strengthened John Mousinho’s side in the middle of the park. That followed on from central defender Rob Atkinson arriving from Bristol City for the campaign last week, as Pompey get out of the traps quickly in the winter period of recruitment.

It’s believed a winger is being sought in addition to a deep-lying central attacking option, before the cut-off point for business at 11pm on February 3.

The club’s recruitment department see some potential value in those not getting game time at the highest level at present. Hayden was certainly in that category after not featuring at St James’ Park this season, but the suspicion is it will be younger players pursued in the roles further forward.

The targets may even has been getting minutes at under-21 level in Premier League 2 this season, though that doesn’t mean they can’t fulfil the key remit of being able to make an instant impact at Championship level.

In fact, there’s every chance Pompey fans could be seeing one of their future players in action this weekend in the FA Cup, as top-flight squads use the kind of options being considered. The completion of third round obligations could smooth the way to sides then letting those players move out to gain experience.

Chelsea was one club the Blues have looked at when it comes to potential emerging talent who could aid their campaign.

The Londoners are awash with options Mousinho would welcome, but as well as managing FA Cup fixtures they are also taking on a European campaign where Enzo Maresca has utilised younger players. The likes of Sam Rak-Sakyi, Tyrique George and Uefa Conference League top scorer Marc Guiu are some of those used in Europe.

That has proved a barrier to letting any of their players going out to get game time - while aiding Pompey’s push for Championship survival.

Brentford’s Paris Maghoma is another example of a fringe Premier League player considered, though the situation currently seems to be the Bees want to keep the former Bolton loanee in their ranks for the second half of the campaign.

Mousinho is open to bringing a talent with potential, as they continue to be linked with Brisbane Roar’s Thomas Waddingham, but that would be firmly be a signing for the future and not an immediate Championship fight for survival.

