EFL make official decision for Portsmouth Championship clash vs Coventry City

Portsmouth will welcome Coventry City to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Portsmouth’s four-match unbeaten streak ended last week when they suffered their first defeat of the month against Derby County. After scoring eight goals in four games, which included a commanding 3-0 win over Bristol City, Pompey made the unsuccessful trip to Pride Park in their second biggest defeat of the season.

Derby found themselves 3-0 up before the 30-minute mark, and a second half own goal from Marlon Pack finished off the disappointing afternoon. Throughout a mixed day of results for the relegation candidates, Portsmouth found themselves back in the bottom three.

It’s a tight contest at the foot of the Championship table right now. As things stand ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, just two points separate 18th-placed Oxford United and Hull City in basement position. The next lot of games could see the bottom five places shift around completely and Portsmouth must overcome Coventry City to get a crucial three points on the board. Pompey will host a lunchtime kick-off at Fratton Park on Saturday as the Sky Blues look to steadily climb the table and close the gap on the top ten. The officials taking charge of the clash have been announced ahead of an action-packed weekend.

Who is the referee for Portsmouth vs Coventry?

Dean Whitestone will be the man in charge of Pompey’s match this weekend. He will be supported by assistant referees Daniel Leach and Matthew Jones, alongside fourth official Alan Young. Whitestone last officiated Sunderland’s recent clash with Bristol City on December 10th. The Stadium of Light meeting ended 1-1 in a frustrating result for the promotion chasers, and Whitestone pulled out seven yellow cards throughout the match.

Mousinho addresses Pompey results

Following their defeat to Derby, John Mousinho addressed his side’s performances throughout their season so far, including surprise draws against Leeds and Sheffield United,

“Without being disrespectful to Derby, they are a side we were neck-and-neck with last season and ended up being better than over the course of last year,” the boss reflected. The Rams secured the second automatic promotion spot up from League One.

“The disappointment with some of the results is there’s a few we were expected to be beaten in and didn’t, putting in some really good performances like Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Burnley and even Bristol City to an extent. That’s versus some of the defeats like Cardiff, Stoke and Derby.

“If anyone was at those games they would’ve expected Stoke and Cardiff to surge up the league, but they are still in a spot of bother. So it’s been a bit of a strange one from that point of view, but the Championship can do that and throw up those results. I think we just have to be better at staying in games when we’re losing and not capitulating as we’ve done at times.”