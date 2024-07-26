Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Crystal Palace heartbreak to a Fratton Park career lifeline, Harry Clout has been a surprise Pompey pre-season stand-out.

And Academy lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson is convinced the Blues possess a player of exciting promise.

Operating on the left wing, Clout was the unlikely star of the Blues’ 3-0 friendly success at the Hawks last week, demonstrating an attacking directness and fearlessness which delighted those present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also shone the following day at Bognor, producing an eye-catching cameo off the bench in a 2-0 success.

Harry Clout goes on the attack against the Hawks in the pre-season friendly. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

The 17-year-old, who hails from the London area, only joined Pompey in the summer of 2023 after being rejected for a Selhurst Park scholarship.

And Hudson is delighted with Clout’s progress.

He told The News: ‘Harry has a real directness about him, an unpredictable threat where it’s quite difficult for his opposition number to know what he’s going to do. He has a little faint and a little stop-start as well.

‘The thing for him at the minute is we’re trying to refine him technically, make him more consistent. If he’s going to be off the left for the long-term, we’ll have to look at his crossing and his final ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But he’s really explosive and unpredictable, which as an attacker are two very important traits.

‘Harry was previously at Palace, not very long, he had quite a short Academy journey. He didn’t get offered a scholarship and came to us on trial at the end of the 2022-23 season - and I really liked what I saw.

‘There was a lot of rawness there, but a lot of directness, positive touches, one-v-one ability, dribbling combinations. He is predominantly left-footed as well, you don’t get left-footed attacking players in the pockets that often, particularly on a recruitment basis.

‘I thought Harry did well against Havant, he linked quite nicely with those about him, he made really positive runs and, almost every time he got the ball, wanted to play forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘What I really liked is a lot of the first-team players trusted him with the ball, for a young player that isn’t always something which happens straight away.

‘Particularly the switches from right to left from Terry Devlin at right-back to Harry on the left, I thought they worked quite well. It allowed Harry to showcase some of his talents.’

With Pompey now looking to step up their pre-season schedule with matches at MK Dons and Charlton, the Fratton faithful may have seen the last of Clout for now.

Instead the youngster is likely to focus on Academy commitments, starting with Saturday’s trip to QPR in a friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudson added: ‘We say to the young players that if you impress once, that then gets you on the radar, but you must keep impressing. If you continue doing that then you never know what your future could be.