Pompey could still bring in as many as six more signings before the transfer window closes.

That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes Blues fans could be treated to a ‘flux of activity’ between now and 11pm on Friday, August 30, as the Fratton Park outfit continue their search for reinforcements.

To date, sporting director Rich Hughes has sealed deals for nine new arrivals, with the aim of bolstering Pompey’s options for their Championship return. But there’s still a need for additional quality in certain areas - and in particular in the centre of defence - with the Blues’ depth already coming under the microscope two games into the new season.

Injuries to the likes of Josh Murphy, Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Kusini Yengi, Jacob Farrell and, of course, Colby Bishop’s health concerns haven't helped in that respect.

But with that in mind, Cross believes there’s scope for the Blues to strengthen in all departments, bar full-back, during the two weeks that remain of the transfer window - with both loans and permanent signings still the focus of Pompey attention.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, the Blues writer said: ‘Looking at the balance of the squad, and John Mousinho has pretty much said this, left-back and right-back - business (is) done there.

‘I would then say, looking everywhere else, that you’ll still be looking for activity before the close of the window, with an obvious focus on the one pressing area, which would be centre-back. Pompey really needed strengthening there, with players out in that department at the moment.

‘But even at striker, yeah, the attacking areas, the No10, certainly midfield. I reckon there’s going to be quite a flux of activity, with John himself saying he’s looking to fill up the five loan positions.

‘That would be another four signings alone (with Sammy Silvera the sole loanee at present), while there’s one or two noises about maybe a permanent or two on top. So you’re looking at a minimum of four, maybe five or six signings before the close of the window.’

Pompey have this week been linked with a move for BW Linz keeper Nicolas Schmid, with reports emerging from Austria suggesting that is close to being done.

Once completed that will take the Blues’ transfer business to 10 new arrivals. A loan move for Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison has also bee mooted.

Cross added: ‘Pompey have been busier than a lot of sides at Championship level, that’s for sure, if you look around the division.

‘But I think there’s a lot of activity to come, and looking at the depth of the squad, I’m certainly not surprised about that.’