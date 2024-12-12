Tom McIntyre has been cleared to feature at Derby County after his bloody nose blow.

And Pompey have been handed a second defensive injury boost, with Aussie defender Jacob Farrell set to return to training next week.

Meanwhile, defender Regan Poole is rated ‘50/50’ for the clash at Pride Park tomorrow, after being withdrawn at half-time against Norwich on Tuesday night.

Mousinho has now allayed those concerns, however, after the McIntyre issue was assessed.

He said: ‘No (there’s no concerns with McIntyre) he just took a whack to to his nose so had to change his shirt and change his shorts.

‘There was an amusing moment for certain members of the South Stand and Milton End when he had to whip off his shirt and shorts - I’m sure he’s now housewives’ favourite!

‘It’s funny looking back at it, but I didn’t find it funny at the time when we were defending a corner!

‘He’s fine. No (there will be no mask), he’s tough and taken a few knocks over the years and is fine.’

Mousinho added: ‘Jacob is in the final stages of his rehab and is doing everything outside but train with us. I suspect if he passes everything this week he’ll be back with us next week.’