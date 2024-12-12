‘Fine…back with us’: Portsmouth handed double defensive injury boost ahead of Derby County and Coventry City showdowns
And Pompey have been handed a second defensive injury boost, with Aussie defender Jacob Farrell set to return to training next week.
Meanwhile, defender Regan Poole is rated ‘50/50’ for the clash at Pride Park tomorrow, after being withdrawn at half-time against Norwich on Tuesday night.
Poole was replaced by Tom McIntyre, who took a heavy hit to the nose after colliding with Marlon Pack with some assistance from Canaries striker Ashley Barnes.
That placed McIntyre’s continued involvement at Derby in doubt and raised the prospect of a dearth of central defensive options being available.
Mousinho has now allayed those concerns, however, after the McIntyre issue was assessed.
He said: ‘No (there’s no concerns with McIntyre) he just took a whack to to his nose so had to change his shirt and change his shorts.
‘There was an amusing moment for certain members of the South Stand and Milton End when he had to whip off his shirt and shorts - I’m sure he’s now housewives’ favourite!
‘It’s funny looking back at it, but I didn’t find it funny at the time when we were defending a corner!
‘He’s fine. No (there will be no mask), he’s tough and taken a few knocks over the years and is fine.’
Meanwhile, Mousinho confirmed Farrell is now on the verge of a return to full training, after two-and-a-half months out with a knee issue.
The Aussie left-back has been restricted to just a single senior appearance since his summer arrival from Central Coast Mariners.
Mousinho added: ‘Jacob is in the final stages of his rehab and is doing everything outside but train with us. I suspect if he passes everything this week he’ll be back with us next week.’
