Zak Swanson has handed Pompey a much-needed fitness fillip ahead of Bristol City.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Aussie Jacob Farrell is now closing in on a Blues comeback, after a stalled start to his career in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former Arsenal man returned to training this week - and is now in contention to feature against the Robins this weekend at Fratton Park.

Devlin has excelled when slotting into the role, but Mousinho confirmed he will now have a specialist option in that position.

He said: ‘Zak’s trained this week and he’s back in full training. He’s looking fine and no issues there, so he’s available for selection this weekend.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there’s more positive news with a first-team comeback now in Jacob Farrell’s sights.

The Aussie left-back has been restricted to just a single Championship appearance this term, following his summer arrival from Central Coast Mariners on a four-year deal.

Mousinho added: ‘Jacob has been out on the grass but is still not back in full training. He’s getting closer and hopefully back with us at some point next week.’