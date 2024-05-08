Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s just under a month to go before the transfer window opens and John Mousinho, along with the Fratton Park board, will be waiting with eager anticipation as they hope to strengthen their squad ahead of the long-awaited Championship return.

It remains to be seen who will join Pompey and Derby County in next year’s Championship campaign with the play-off final taking place on Saturday 18 May. However, what is becoming increasingly apparent is next year’s season in the second-tier of EFL football will not be for the weak-willed. The Blues’ upcoming rivals will be benefiting from advanced financial situations as well as larger stadium capacities and only this week the brutal reason for a managerial sacking was revealed.

Ahead of the impending transfer season, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be league rivals...

Brutal reason for managerial sacking revealed

Hull City recently announced the departure of Liam Rosenior as head coach. The Tigers finished three points off a spot in the play-offs for the Premier League, with the last fixture’s 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle being their undoing. Rosenior, who has been at the club since November 2022, had helped the club to avoid relegation in his first season in charge but was intent on delivering a spot in the Championship play-offs.

With the club’s failure to have a spot in the semi-finals, the 39-year-old was sacked and Hull’s owner Acun Ilicali has revealed the reason for his axing. Speaking to talkSPORT, Ilicali said he wanted his team to have a more attacking style of play than that which Rosenior instructed, and opened up on his and Rosenior’s rift that emerged from January onwards.

“When you have a difference of thinking from coach’s side and the ownership and the football mind of the team, it is not good for the team to go for a long-term journey”, Ilicali said.

“Liam is a fantastic guy and a very good coach. I think he’s such a nice person but at the end of the day, we have to decide what is best for the club. Liam has a football philosophy, which I completely respect. But the football I want to see in my team is not the football style like Liam is playing.

When asked about the differences between the pair, Ilicali added: “The separation started after January. In January, we brought in offensive players. The football mind of the team is making the recruitment an attacking style.”

No time for emotions says Leeds boss

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be returning to his former stomping ground when the Whites face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship play-offs.

Farke enjoyed two promotions during his time with Norwich City from 2017-2019, winning the Championship title with the club in 2019 and 2020 but has insisted his current side need all of his energies as they bid to enjoy an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Elland Road side ended their season in third place, just missing out to Ipswich on automatic promotion, and Farke has opened up on what he must provide in order for the club to be triumphant in their play-offs. As reported on the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke noted that while a return to his former club is always special, there will be no time for being over-emotional.

“It’s a bit special”, Farke said. “My first return to Carrow Road was quite emotional, the second game it felt a bit like business as normal. I will always be grateful to this club for special memories. My only focus right now, it feels like this team is the third best team, we deserve to reward ourselves with promotion. They deserve it, the fans, the club deserves it.