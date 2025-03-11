Adil Aouchiche’s recent Pompey form isn’t a reflection of the quality he possesses.

And there is still a lot more to come from the Frenchman this season, with 10 games of his loan stay at Fratton Park remaining.

That is the conviction of Blues boss John Mousinho, as he gave an honest assessment of the winger’s time at PO4 and recent displays.

Hopes were high for what the 22-year-old could achieve, with Mousinho pleased with his early efforts but acknowledging performances against Luton and Leeds could have been better.

Mousinho said: ‘Adil had a real impact in the first couple of substitute appearances when he came on, and I thought he was very good against QPR in the second half when he got into the game.

‘I think last week at Luton everyone struggled and Adil was no exception, while I think he showed glimpses against Leeds and probably tired as well.

‘I think he has loads more quality than he showed against Leeds, I wouldn’t hide from that. He has more quality than that.

‘But it’s a big positive that while we think there’s still more to come, we’re still winning games with Adil in the side.

Aouchiche has arrived at Pompey with expectations to bring a creative spark to his side’s attacking play this term. That was intensified when top scorer Callum Lang’s season was curtailed last month, after suffering a hamstring injury at Oxford United.

Mousinho explained he wants Aouchiche to operate as his side’s ‘maverick’, but taking on the high-tariff work means the enterprising play won’t always come off.

He added: ‘Sometimes it’s the nature of those players, they pick up pockets trying to make things happen.

‘When it comes off it’s brilliant, like the break down the left against QPR when he flicks it to Josh Murphy and we have a disallowed goal. When it comes off it’s brilliant and when it gets intercepted there’s frustration.

‘But with Adil being a bit of a maverick we want that from him and give him a licence to do that, take people on and make things happen.

‘There’s definitely more to come from Adil, I’m sure we’re going to see more.’