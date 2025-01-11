Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back in the day a transfer window wouldn’t have been a proper transfer window if Pompey weren’t linked with a move for former loanee Ben Thompson.

Thankfully, six years on from his memorable loan spell at Fratton Park and Millwall’s decision to recall him early, rumours of a PO4 return have abated.

Yet that doesn’t mean the midfielder no longer remains a wanted man. On the contrary, with the 29-year-old the subject of a fifth transfer since his PO4 departure in January 2019.

Indeed, on Friday, Thompson sealed a permanent move to League Two Bromley from Stevenage, after spending the first half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Hayes Lane.

The length of the contract has not been confirmed, but the news will no doubt go down well with Ravens fans after Thompson quickly established himself as favourite among the Hayes Lane faithful.

Since joining the club in August on loan, the diminutive midfielder has featured 22 times for the club - 18 of which have been starts - scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Thompson will always be fondly remembered at Fratton Park following 27 appearances and three goals for the Blues over the first half of the 2018-19 season.

Pompey sat five points clear at the top of League One on January 1, 2019, with Thompson contributing to a 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon. That proved to be his last league game for the Blues, though, as Kenny Jackett’s side ended up finishing fourth and losing to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Since then, Thompson has also featured for Gillingham and Peterborough.

‘I'm delighted to have signed for this brilliant club,’ he told Bromley's website.

‘I've enjoyed every minute of it so far and we've been successful in the games we've had so far. Hopefully that can continue for the rest of the season. I'm looking forward to the future.’

Kabamba leaves Barnet

Thompson wasn’t the only ex-Pompey player to seal a move to Bromley on Friday.

A second one-time Fratton Park employee also made the switch to the mid-table League Two outfit - Nicke Kabamba.

The striker - who was part of the Blues squad that secured the League Two title in 2016-17 - has been banging in the goals for National League side Barnet in recent seasons. Sixty in 113 appearances was an impressive return from the now 31-year-old.

And it clearly didn’t go unnoticed, with Bromley welcoming Kabamba back to the EFL by signing him for an undisclosed fee.

Whyte ends search for new club

Another former Blue on the move is Gavin Whyte. Five months after leaving Pompey by mutual consent in the final hours of the summer transfer window, the League One title-winner has joined League of Ireland side Derry City on a free transfer.

The Candystripes announced the winger’s arrival on a three-year deal on Saturday.

Former Pompey winger Gavin Whyte | National World

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch said: ‘I don’t think I need to say too much about the type of player Gavin is, given that nearly every club in the country was chasing his signature.

‘The plans that we put in front of him about what we want to do and where we want to go probably excited him the most.

‘He has played at the highest level and is the type of attacking player that gets people excited, which is what playing at the Brandywell is all about. Gavin gives you that in abundance and our supporters will no doubt be looking forward to seeing him at the club.’