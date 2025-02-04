Classy Will Norris has penned a heartfelt goodbye message to the Fratton faithful following confirmation of his Pompey departure.

The Blues’ League One title-winning keeper has left PO4 on a free transfer - despite having 18 months of the three-year deal he signed following his 2023 arrival from Burnley remaining.

Norris was one of the Blues’ heroes as he helped John Mousinho’s side clinch a return to the Championship as third-tier champions. He played every minute of that unforgettable season and was correctly named in the League One team of the season, alongside a number of his Pompey team-mates, upon it’s conclusion

As expected, Norris started this season as Pompey’s first choice for their first season back in the Championshp since 2012. Yet he soon found himself behind summer signings Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer in the keeper pecking order after conceding six goals in the hammering suffered at the hands of Stoke at the start of October.

That proved to be the keeper’s last outing for the club he served with distinction last term. Yet, he holds no grudges with the Pompey family - if the letter he penned to Fratton faithful immediately after his departure was announced.

In it, Norris said playing for the Blues in front of the ‘iconic’ Fratton crowd was a ‘huge honour’ and that he’ll ‘cherish the fantastic memories created’ during his 18 months on the south coast.

Writing on X, Norris said: ‘As soon as I arrived here it was clear what an amazing city Portsmouth is and what the club means to the people.

‘I made sure I gave it my all every single day to ensure that this great football club was in a better place than when I arrived.

‘Playing at one of football’s most iconic grounds in front of some of the best fans in the country was a huge honour. I will always cherish the fantastic memories created along the way.

‘Delivering a title-winning season and promotion back to Championship for the first time in over a decade was a dream come true. I am truly grateful to have played a part in the rich history of this wonderful football club. Play up Pompey.’

Shortly after Norris’ departure was announced, the Blues revealed they had signed Barnsley keeper Ben Killip for an undisclosed fee in a deal until the end of the season.

